Woman, daughter buried alive under mound of earth

Two women were killed and another injured when they got buried under a mound of earth that caved in while they were digging in Raipur Kala village under Bahjoi police station

Sheela (45) and her daughter Rakhi (17) were buried under the mound of earth near the village pond collapsed on them, SHO Anju Bhadauria said. The bodies were later taken out and sent for post-mortem examination while the injured was discharged from hospital after treatment.





