Woman, daughter buried alive under mound of earth

Feb 27, 2018, 18:04 IST | PTI

Two women were killed and another injured when they got buried under a mound of earth that caved in while they were digging in Raipur Kala village under Bahjoi police station

crime news

Two women were killed and another injured when they got buried under a mound of earth that caved in while they were digging in Raipur Kala village under Bahjoi police station area here, police said.

Sheela (45) and her daughter Rakhi (17) were buried under the mound of earth near the village pond collapsed on them, SHO Anju Bhadauria said. The bodies were later taken out and sent for post-mortem examination while the injured was discharged from hospital after treatment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

crime branch
Go to top