Woman, daughter commit suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Gyatri devi (42) and her daughter Khusboo (16) consumed a poisonous substance at their house

Representational image

Sant Kabirnagar: A woman and her daughter allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison in Mahuli village on Sunday, police said. Gyatri Devi (42) and her daughter Khusboo (16) consumed a poisonous substance at their house. They were rushed to a hospital in serious condition, they said. Both of them died during treatment and their bodies have been sent for postmortem. Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the reason behind them taking the extreme step.

In another incident, a 56-year-old senior journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said. The journalist, Sundar Vilas Latpate, was found hanging at his house in Pundalik Nagar around noon, an official said. He was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said. Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Latpate, which said he was ending his life as his wife was not staying with him, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway, he said.

