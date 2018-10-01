Woman dead, 7 injured as bus falls into gorge

national

Representational picture

A 28-year-old woman died and seven others were injured when a bus fell into a 50-metre deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident occurred at Mancholi area in Chaupal tehsil when the state road transport corporation bus was on its way to Khadar village from Chaupal, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka, whereas seven people, including her husband and two daughters, sustained injuries, police said.

