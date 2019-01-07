Woman dead, husband injured after falling from flyover in Delhi

opinion

A woman died and her husband sustained injuries after falling off the Barapula flyover here Sunday, police said. The deceased, Nisha (30), and her husband, Sunny (30), are residents of Dwarka sector-7, they added.

The couple were returning from a marriage function at Trilokpuri when they were allegedly hit by a car, following which, they fell off the flyover, a senior police officer said. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where Nisha was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The car which hit the couple was being driven by Madhur (65), a resident of the Nizamiddin West area, police said. Sunny sustained injuries to his head and leg and was admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered against the driver.

