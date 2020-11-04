Woman delivers baby in toilet of UP-bound train

Gudiya Vishwakarma with her baby and Dr Rajesh Chauhan who helped deliver him in the train

A woman delivery a baby boy in the toilet of the Bandra-Ghazipur COVID special train late on Monday night. Gudiya Vishwakarma had been seven months pregnant and was going to her hometown in Uttar Pradesh for her delivery. However, she went into labour after crossing Virar.

Vishwakarma, a resident of Santosh Bhuwan at Nalasopara East, was travelling with her husband, Rajesh and five-year-old daughter Aayushi. After going into labour, Vishwakarma shut herself inside the toilet. Rajesh then asked the TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) for help. The train was then stopped at Palghar at 12.30 am.

Dr Rajesh Chauhan of Kanta Hospital told mid-day, "My hospital is near Palghar railway station. I rushed to the station after the railway police informed me. The baby was already halfway out, it was not possible to take her to the hospital so we delivered him there itself. Vishwakarma had covered the hole in the commode with her leg. Since there was no ambulance available, I carried the baby while Vishwakarma was taken to the hospital on a stretcher."

"Both, the baby and the mother are stable and have been discharged. They asked to pay me for the delivery but I did not charge them. Helping them was my duty," Dr Chauhan said.

