Woman dies after being by speeding truck in UP's Amethi

national

The woman was rushed to the nearby Sanjay Gandhi hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead

Representational picture

A 18-year-old woman died after being hit by a truck in the district Monday, police said. Pratima Tiwari sustained severe injuries after she was hit by a speeding truck near the Munshiganj market area here on the Banda-Tanda National Highway when she was headed for her college, SHO of Munshiganj police station Santosh Singh said.

She was rushed to the nearby Sanjay Gandhi hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, he said. The driver was taken into custody and the truck seized, Singh added.

