Woman dies after being found unconscious with man in UP hotel, police suspect suicide

Vrindavan(UP): A woman died after she allegedly attempted suicide along with a man at a hotel room here, police said here. Both were found unconscious in the hotel room on January 26 and the deceased was identified as Mamta Mishra (40), resident of Bihar. "Around 8:30 pm (January 26) we received a call that one unconscious man and woman have been found in a hotel room.

The woman was found on the floor of the room and the man in the washroom. Both were taken to the hospital and the woman was declared dead by the doctors immediately," said Ashok Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police.

While the investigation is still on, police said the duo allegedly committed suicide. "The man is in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment. No injuries were found on the bodies and there was no forced entry into the room. So we are assuming that this is the case of suicide," he added.

The SP said they will investigate after receiving the post mortem report.

