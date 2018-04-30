Woman dies after being thrashed by in-laws

Victim's sister Rasheeda told ANI that the victim went to District Magistrates office to complain about the torture but no one listened to her



A woman died after being allegedly thrashed by in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. Before dying the ailing victim said that she was denied medical treatment by her in-laws as she failed to provide them dowry.

Victim's sister Rasheeda told ANI that the victim went to District Magistrates office to complain about the torture but no one listened to her. "She wasn't keeping well and asked them for treatment. Her husband beat her up. She went to DM's office but no one listened to her," she said. Meanwhile, the doctor, who treated the victim said, "Police brought her here. She had internal injuries."

