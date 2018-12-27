Woman dies in hospital, relatives ransack hospital

crime

The woman's three sons and her son-in-law were arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P Viswa Prasad told PTI

Representational picture

Four relatives of a 45-year-old woman, who died at a corporate hospital here, were Wednesday arrested for allegedly vandalising the hospital and beating up a security staff and police constable.

The woman's three sons and her son-in-law were arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P Viswa Prasad told PTI.

Videos of the incident which occurred Monday night has gone viral and some people are seen damaging hospital property in the video footage. The woman was admitted on December 18 with a lung problem and treated for swine flu also, Prasad said.

However, she died of cardiac arrest at around 8.45 pm Monday, he added. Following the death, her sons and some of her relatives allegedly started vandalising the hospital property, the official said. Complaint and counter-complaints have been filed by the sons and the hospital management.

Meanwhile, a group of doctors holding placards that read 'Say No To Hooligans' and 'Save Doctors-Save Lives' among others staged a demonstration near the hospital and condemned the incident. They also demanded stern action against the culprits.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever