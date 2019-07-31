Woman dodges death after iron rod breaks through car dashboard in Goregaon

mumbai

An iron rod fell into a running cab breaking through the dashboard in Goregoan while a woman was seated in the front seat. No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident

Pic courtesy/Hanif Patel

A fashion designer had a narrow escape when an iron rod broke into the glass of the dashboard of a running car in which she was seated at the Western Express Highway on Tuesday afternoon. According to police sources, the incident took place on Tuesday around 2 pm when Rinku Jain, a fashion designer was heading towards Mumbai in a cab - MH 02 ER 696. According to the sources, at the time of the incident, there were torrential rains accompanied by strong winds.

Also Read: Mumbai: Student falls off local train after phone thief hits him with iron rod

Rinku Jain was seated in the front seat and her relative was on the back seat when the cab was crossing the SRP camp in Goregaon and suddenly a huge iron rod around 16 mm fell straight on the cab and broke into the dashboard piercing right into the front glass of the cab. No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident while Rinku Jain has a narrow escape.

Also Read: Mumbai: 12-hour-surgery gives hope to 4-year-old after lift horror severs wrist

The police patrolling team from Vanrai police reached the spot and after a lot of hardships, they successfully managed to pull the rod out of the car. But it has not been revealed as to how the rod fell and broke into the cab. It is being suspected that it was dropped off from a vehicle passing through the flyover bridge, stated a police official from Vanrai police station.

Also Read: Mumbai: 35-year-old school teacher crushed to death by truck in Malad

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates