Woman drugged and raped by paramour, his 2 accomplices

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped by her paramour and his two associates in Kubernagar in Ahmedabad.

As per a report on Ahmedabad Mirror, the complainant works in a cloth factory and got married around 10 years ago. She also has four children from the marriage. However, a month ago she developed an extramarital affair with an auto-driver named Mahesh.

On Saturday she stayed at Mahesh’s place in Kubernagar. She has told the police that Mahesh offered her a glass of soda laced with sedative and raped her. He then called his accomplice Sumit and Hardik who took turns in raping her.

The complainant narrated her ordeal to a close friend who got her to approach the police.

On Monday, Crime Branch ACP D P Chudasama said, "We have arrested the three accused.” All three accused were earlier involved in theft, fighting and prohibition cases.

