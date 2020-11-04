Search

Woman drugged and raped by paramour, his 2 accomplices

Updated: 04 November, 2020 07:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Ahmedabad

She told the police that the accused offered her a glass of soda laced with sedative and raped her.

Representational Image | AFP
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped by her paramour and his two associates in Kubernagar in Ahmedabad.

As per a report on Ahmedabad Mirror, the complainant works in a cloth factory and got married around 10 years ago. She also has four children from the marriage. However, a month ago she developed an extramarital affair with an auto-driver named Mahesh.

On Saturday she stayed at Mahesh’s place in Kubernagar. She has told the police that Mahesh offered her a glass of soda laced with sedative and raped her. He then called his accomplice Sumit and Hardik who took turns in raping her.

The complainant narrated her ordeal to a close friend who got her to approach the police.

On Monday, Crime Branch ACP D P Chudasama said, "We have arrested the three accused.” All three accused were earlier involved in theft, fighting and prohibition cases.

First Published: 04 November, 2020 07:30 IST

