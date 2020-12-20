Woman duped of lakhs by fake army personnel

The Cyber cell of Delhi police has arrested a gang of fraudsters disguising as army personnel who sent malicious UPI links to people and duped them of their hard earned money.

The complainant informed the police that his wife ran a business of online sales of ladies suits. In September this year, she received a call from an accused person who introduced himself as an army person and confirmed his order. Thereafter, he requested the complainant that he will pay only through the UPI mode as he is an army man. Later on, the accused sent a malicious UPI link to the complainant to fill certain bank details and cheated him of Rs 2,45,990.

The police team of the cyber cell obtained the details of the bank account in which the cheated amount was transferred. As per the bank details, it was revealed that the cheated amount was transferred to NSDL and FINCARE bank accounts, which were registered on fake IDs, i.e., on Karnataka and UP state addresses which was further transferred to fake Paytm accounts.

As per the statement of Paytm, it was revealed that the cheated amount was further transferred to two other bank accounts of Ujjivan small finance bank and PNB. Both the bank accounts were registered on addresses in Alwar in Rajasthan.

The cyber team visited Alwar and tracked each address mentioned in the bank account opening forms. The team thoroughly examined the persons who had recommended the bank account forms as witnesses. The team finally succeeded to arrest two accused -- Arvind Singh and Asmu Khan -- from Alwar.

The accused persons contacted their targets who wanted to sell their products online using the name of army persons. Later on, they introduced themselves as army men and insisted that they will pay only through the UPI mode.

"Later on, they sent malicious UPI links to the victims. When the victims filled their bank details on the said link, all the money from their accounts got transferred to the fake accounts. The accused persons used multiple fake bank accounts and fake Paytm accounta for money transfer," said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Additional DCP, Shahdara.

