Woman ends life by jumping off ninth floor of court building

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the ninth floor of the district court building in Athwalines locality in Surat on Saturday, police said. The woman was identified as Shilpi Lalchand Singh (27), they said.

"The woman allegedly ended her life by jumping off the ninth floor of the district court building, where she had come for a hearing of a domestic violence case she had lodged against her husband," Assistant Commissioner of Police Pinakin Parmar said.

She had lodged the complaint at Limbayat police station and the matter was being heard in the court, he said. The woman's body was taken to the new civil hospital for post-mortem, Parmar said adding that further investigation was on.

