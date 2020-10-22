Woman 'felt like goddess', axes son in MP village

In a suspected case of human sacrifice, a woman allegedly axed her 24-year-old son, claiming that she felt like a goddess, at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Kohni village at around 4.30 am, when Suniabai Lodhi attacked her son Dwarka with an axe, said Arun Soni, in-charge of Panna Kotwali police station.

The accused, who is in her 50s, claimed that she felt like a goddess at times and on Wednesday night, she felt the same way and attacked her son, the official added.

The woman was arrested and the weapon was seized, he said.

Meanwhile, Ram Bhagat, a resident of the village, told reporters, "At the time of the incident, Lodhi's husband was asleep in the house and after committing the act, she informed him that she had sacrificed her son."

The incident triggered panic in the area, following which police were deployed in the village.

