Woman files case against husband over work stress during pandemic, Bombay High Court quashes FIR

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed an FIR filed by a woman against her husband stating that their marital life is badly affected by too much work stress during the coronavirus pandemic.

The division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik quashed the FIR after the court was informed that the couple has decided to patch up. The court wanted to speak to the couple but only the woman connected through video conferencing, according to a report in India Today.

The woman, who works as a microbiologist and lives in Pune, informed the court that her husband, who works at a government-run hospital, was on duty.

“In March and April when the coronavirus-related work had increased in hospitals, there was too much of stress. We were working 18 hours every day and this led to lot of misunderstanding,” she told the court according to the report.

Following the misunderstanding, the woman had filed a domestic violence case against her husband with whom she has been married for 20 years and the couple has two children.

The woman informed the court that she voluntarily decided to take back the case and has been living with her husband and children since September.

Satisfied after talking to the woman, the court quashed the case.

