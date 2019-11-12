Woman films man stripping nude on video call, extorts Rs 30,000 from him

Bengaluru: A man filed an extortion case after he alleged that she after she got him to strip nude on a WhatsApp video call and demanded money from him. According to a report in The Times of India, the man, who works as an engineer in Bengaluru, met her through a dating portal, identifying herself to him as Priya Singh from Rajasthan.

The man told police that he was looking for a friend after his wife went to her parents’ house with her son, to deliver their second child. He raised a request for a friend after which Priya sent him a message and they got close. The girl told him that she hails from Rajasthan and she agreed to have sex chats with him and thus, they began texting each other on WhatsApp. Priya then told him that she wished to see him on video chat.

The engineer told the police that on the night of October 28, Priya made a video call to him and asked him to strip saying that even she would do the same. He stripped but Priya disconnected the call with a laugh. Priya video chatted with him thrice and would record him all of the times. She then demanded money from him and threatened to upload these videos on social media if he did not comply. The man first sent her Rs 30,000 on November 1 through an online money transferring app. When she demanded another Rs 15,000, the man approached the police.

According to the police, they tried calling the woman but her phone appeared to have been switched off. They suspect that she may have committed the crime under a false identity and they are seeking the cybercrime unit's help to track her.

