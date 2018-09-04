Woman 'forced into nikah halala' raped by father-in-law, then impregnated by husband

crime

The woman in her complaint said at her in-laws place, her husband, his father, his uncle and two clerics claimed that as she was out of the house, they had a divorce and she have to undergo 'nikah halala'

Representational Picture by iStock

A woman has alleged that she was forced to undergo 'nikah halala' and marry her father-in-law who then raped her following which a case was registered against five people, including her husband and his uncle, said the police on Sunday.

Apart from the victim's husband and her father-in-law, the others booked include her husband's uncle as well as two 'unidentified' clerics, a senior police official said.

Bareilly Zone Additional Director General of Police Prem Prakash said the woman, a resident of Moradabad district, got married to a resident of Turtipura under the Nakhasa police station on December 7, 2014. "The woman alleged that she was thrown out of her in-laws' house on December 25, 2015," he said.

Following which on January 3, 2016, the woman registered a case against her in-laws for harassing her. However, on December 24, 2016, both the sides reached an agreement and she went back to her in-laws' house, Prakash said.

The woman in her complaint said at her in-laws place, her husband, his father, his uncle and two clerics claimed that as she was out of the house, they had a divorce and she have to undergo 'nikah halala'. Under 'nikah halala', a man cannot remarry his former wife unless she marries another man, consummates the marriage, gets a divorce and observes a period of separation period called 'iddat'.

The victim claimed that she had objected to nikah halala but the two clerics, brought by her husband's uncle, had said that she will be married to her father-in-law for nikah halala process.

Later, she was locked in a room with her father-in-law who raped her. In the morning, she was given divorce by her father-in-law. After which she was raped by her husband, and she became pregnant, police said quoting the FIR. After this she went to her maternal home, and gave birth to a boy on October 6, 2017.

The victim also alleged that she had submitted an application in this regard with the district magistrate, following which she and her family were receiving death threats from her husband and a few clerics.

The ADGP said, "A case of gang-rape has been registered against the woman's husband, father-in-law, uncle-in-law and two unknown clerics."

"The case was registered on Saturday (September 1), and investigations are underway," the senior police officer said.

In another horrific crime, a woman was apparently raped by two men over the last 45 days.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever