Woman found dead in fields

Representational picture

The body of an unidentified woman was found lying in a pool of blood in fields in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning, police said. The body was seen by a group of children who had gone to collect grass from the fields, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The woman was lying in a poll of blood and had marks on her neck, he said. The children immediately informed locals about the incident who later called police. Kumar said she might have been killed and thrown here. Police is trying to identify her and the body has been sent for autopsy, he said.

