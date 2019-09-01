Woman found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

national

She was allegedly strangled to death as there were injury marks on her throat

Muzaffarnagar:

A 20-year-old woman was found dead at a garden in Jalalabad of Shamli district, police stated on Sunday. According to news agency, PTI, the police are suspecting it to be a case of honour killing. According to DSP Pradeep Singh, the body has been sent for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased identified as Niyamat Ali, and her brother Nazakat had been taken into custody, police stated.

Members of the deceased's family had claimed that she had gone missing on August 29. She was allegedly strangled to death as there were injury marks on her throat. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report for further action.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified woman was recovered along the railway track in a village near Greater Noida, police stated. The severed limbs of the dead woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was recovered by locals of Deri Skaner village under Badalpur police station area, they informed. According to news agency, PTI, Prima facie, she appears to have died after being hit by a train, an official from Badalpur police station said.

"When informed about the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and tried to ascertain her identity. Preliminary inquiry with the locals who had gathered at the spot yielded no result," he said. The body has been sent for post mortem and efforts are being made to ascertain her identity for further proceedings, the official said.

