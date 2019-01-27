Woman, four children killed in Odisha's Sundergarh

crime

The deceased woman was identified as Mangiri Munda (24), wife of Sudam Munda, a driver. Some miscreants might have attacked the woman as her husband was away and in the process killed her and the kids, police said

Representation picture

Bhubaneswar: A woman and four children were found dead in Odisha's tribal dominated Sundergarh district on Saturday, police said. The police recovered the five bodies from a well near the house of the victim at Indupur village under Koira police station limit.

The deceased woman was identified as Mangiri Munda (24), wife of Sudam Munda, a driver. Some miscreants might have attacked the woman as her husband was away and in the process killed her and the kids, police said.

The incident came to light when some villagers found blood stains in and around the victim's house. Later, they found the bodies inisde the well. "It could be a case of murder as per the circumstantial evidences. Sorcery suspicion might be a reason behind the killing," said Rourkela SP Umashankar Dash.

The police suspect that the five were killed and later their bodies were dumped into the well. While the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, the police are taking help of a forensic team from Rourkela to solve the case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever