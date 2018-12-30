Woman from Bengaluru steals cash from ATM in Pondy, arrested

crime

Representational picture

A 28-year-old woman was arrested here Saturday for allegedly stealing Rs 4 lakh from an ATM of a private bank, superintendent of police C Maran said.

The theft took place on Friday night, he said. The woman, identified as Chitra belonging to Bengaluru, has been staying in a village near here, the police official said.

Based on a complaint from a cash replenishment agency, the police used the CCTV footage, traced the woman to the neighbourhood of the ATM kiosk and recovered the money from her.

Three people from the agency were detained for interrogation as role of insiders in the theft was suspected, he said.

