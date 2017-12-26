Woman gang raped by four men in sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men in Shahjahanpur, police said today. The four took the woman to a sugarcane field and then raped her, according to Iftekar Ahmed

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men in Shahjahanpur, police said today. The four took the woman to a sugarcane field and then raped her, according to Iftekar Ahmed, the in-charge of Roja Police Station.



Representational Image

The girl subsequently lodged a complaint against Shahrukh, Naseemuddin, Arun and an unknown person. Based on the complaint, a case of gang-rape has been lodged against the four persons yesterday, Ahmed said today. Ahmed said the girl's father is lodged in jail in a murder case, and the four accused men are witness in the case. Police have sent the girl for medical examination.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go