Woman gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when the woman was alone at her residence in Kheri Firozabad village here under Kakroli police station, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father, the accused, Gaurav and Ravi, who hail from the same village, barged into her house and raped her while her parents were away, the police said.

The accused threatened the woman with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, they said. A case has been lodged against Gaurav and Ravi, both in their mid-20s, who are absconding. The girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.

