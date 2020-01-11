Woman gang raped while on her way home, cops arrest accused within 12 hours

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly kinapped by three men in Delhi on Thursday and gang raped by two, after she was taken to a room in Wazirabad.

Police said the accused – Pradeep, 25; Shyam, 25; and Mohanlal, 27 – have been arrested, a Times of India report read. The incident took place while she had gone to Gurugram to cook, as part of a catering job.

The report said that around 9pm, while she was waiting at Sikanderpur metro station, two youths came in an autorickshaw and offered her a ride. Police said the accused had borrowed the autorickshaw. "They came and started talking to me, identifying themselves as Pradeep and Mohanlal. They claimed that they were going to Delhi and offered to drop me there," she was quoted as saying in the report.

She alleged that three of them sat in the auto, but instead of taking her to Delhi, they took her to a room in Wazirabad. The police said the three acuused had rented the room. The woman allged that Shyam was already in the room and she was first raped by Pradeep, then Shyam. "When Mohanlal tried to rape me, I stopped him. All three men then threatened me, saying I would not be allowed to go if I didn't let Mohanlal near me," the woman said.

The report said around 1.55am, the woman managed to call the police control room from her cell phone, after which the three men fled. A police team then rushed to the spot and called a legal counel to record her statement.

ASI Mangal, investigating officer in the case, said that the three accused from Wazirabad were arrested within 12 hours of the case being registered. "They were produced before court and sent to judicial custody," he said. A case has been registered under sections 367D (gang rape), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates