Woman gangraped in Rajasthan; Ashok Gehlot assures stern action

Alwar: A woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Rajasthan's Alwar district, following which one of the accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The assailants also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media, they said. The incident took place on April 26 when the woman was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband. The accused stopped them on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and dragged the couple to an isolated area, where they allegedly raped the woman and threatened her husband with dire consequences, police said.

One of the accused, identified as Indraraj Gurjar, a truck driver, has been arrested and 14 teams have been formed to search others involved in the case, Director General of Police Kapil Garg told reporters.

The DGP said the station house officer of the Thanagazi police station was suspended for not taking prompt action in the case. An FIR was lodged on May 2 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act, police said.

BJP state president Madan Lal Saini condemned the incident and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who holds the portfolio of the home department.

He alleged that the incident was "concealed" by the Congress government due to elections.

"There appears to be a political conspiracy because the case was kept hidden till elections. Those who are in the government are also culprits. There are posters of Congress president Rahul Gandhi with 'Ab Hoga Nyay' slogan, but women want to ask why injustice is there with them in the Congress-ruled state," Saini told reporters.

He claimed that nine cases of rape took place in Udaipurwati (Jhunjhunu) in 21 days, two cases of abduction of brides have happened and the crime has increased.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that Director General of Police (DGP) Kapil Garg is himself monitoring the investigation into Alwar gang-rape case and that the culprits would be brought to book.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Gehlot said: "I'm taking this case seriously. State DGP (Kapil Garg) himself is monitoring the case. The culprits will be punished."

A woman was allegedly gang-raped and thrashed while her husband was beaten up by a group of five men in Alwar on Tuesday.

Police said a case under Sections 147, 149, 323, 341, 354B, 376(D) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, has been registered. A probe has been initiated.

Gehlot also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Congress president Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi "Bhrashtachari number 1."

