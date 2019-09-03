Woman gives birth to baby in moving train in Chattisgarh

national

A woman who was identified as Lakshmi gave birth to a baby in a moving train, Sampark Kranti Express when she was travelling to Raipur, Chattisgarh along with her husband, Santosh on Sunday night.

Lakshmi experienced labour pains when the train was near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh after which the husband informed on-duty Travelling Ticket Examiner(TTE) Shankar Kumar about it.

Kumar informed the control room and told them about the situation. He also asked for a team of doctors to be made available immediately. However, some women co-passengers helped Lakshmi in delivering the baby. Both the mother and the child are said to be fine. A lady doctor provided medicines to Lakshmi at Shahdol station in Madhya Pradesh where the train was halted for 30 minutes.

(with inputs from ANI)

