Woman gives birth to child on state highway in MP

The incident took place on Friday when Kamla Bai went into labour while her husband was taking her to the hospital on a motorcycle

A woman reportedly gave birth to a baby girl on a state highway in the district, after the 'Janani Express' ambulance allegedly did not arrive for taking the pregnant woman to the hospital.

"We informed the ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) about the labour pain and asked for an ambulance to take her to the hospital. However, the ambulance never arrived. She went into labour on the road and gave birth to a girl," said Chandra Bai, mother-in-law of the woman.

When the ambulance failed to arrive, the husband of the woman tried to take her to the hospital on a motorcycle but she gave birth to the child even before they could reach the hospital, reported ANI.

Kamla Bai was later taken to Shahpur Community Health Centre where the doctors attended the mother and the newborn.

"The relatives claim that she delivered the baby on the road. They came with the newborn in their hands. We attended them. Both the mother and children are healthy," informed duty nurse Hansali Baghail.

