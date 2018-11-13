Woman guard severely injured after being stabbed in Thane

national

Representational picture

A woman security guard at a hostel attached to a nursing college was Monday stabbed multiple times in the neck in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Babita Dubey (40) suffered grievous injuries and is being shifted to state-run JJ Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai from the Thane Civil Hospital here, a senior police official said.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Ambure said accused Vikas Dhanavade was handed over to the police by onlookers. He said further probe was underway.

