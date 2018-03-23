Woman held for murdering another over Rs 50,000 loan

Fed up of constant nagging by a woman for the return of her loan, a Behrampada resident murdered her. The BKC police recently arrested Reshma Ansari, 38, for the murder of Mumtaz Arif Shaikh, 48



Representational picture

Fed up of constant nagging by a woman for the return of her loan, a Behrampada resident murdered her. The BKC police recently arrested Reshma Ansari, 38, for the murder of Mumtaz Arif Shaikh, 48.

The police received a call from Tata Colony, Bandra East, on March 1, about a blood-soaked body being found. They registered a case and began investigation. The post-mortem report revealed the woman was stabbed 16 times.

Police identified the victim as Mumtaz, a resident of Behrampada in Bandra East. She was a widow and lived with her son who works as an OLA driver. Mumtaz was involved in bhishi and worked as a caretaker in a school bus.

Police sources said Reshma had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Mumtaz about 8 months ago. She wanted to pay the fees of her children. They said she was angry that Mumtaz nagged her for the return of the loan, which she could not do. Mumtaz also embarrassed Reshma in front of her relatives over the loan. Reshma could not bear this and planned to teach her a lesson.

Reshma bought a knife and took Mumtaz to Tata Colony in Bandra East. She told her she would get money from a person there and would give it to her. But instead Reshma stabbed and killed Mumtaz. She threw the weapon in a nullah and went home.

Reshma was charged under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. ACP Arun Mane said the accused killed the victim because she was embarrassed by her continuous humiliation.

