Woman held with 15 kg cannabis

A 27-year-old woman was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of crime branch for allegedly carrying 15.4 kg cannabis worth '3.07 lakh in Wadala, police said



Representation pic

A 27-year-old woman was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of crime branch for allegedly carrying 15.4 kg cannabis worth `3.07 lakh in Wadala, police said. Zeenat Shaikh, a resident of suburban Andheri, was nabbed by Worli unit of ANC in front of SIWS College on Sewri-Wadala road on Saturday, an official said.

Shaikh allegedly came to supply the ganja to another person, but he didn’t show up, he said. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said, adding that Shaikh was arrested after questioning.

