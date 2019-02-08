Woman held with paramour for strangulating her husband

crime

The husband objected to his wife Razia's relationship with Salim. Finding him a hurdle, Salim strangulated Israz

Representational Image

A woman and her paramour were arrested for killing her husband when he objected to their relationship, police said on Friday. Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said Israaz objected to his wife Razia's relationship with Salim. Finding him a hurdle, Salim strangulated Israz on December 26.

Israaz and Razia had three children. Razia and Salim were arrested this morning from Labour Chowk of Khoda Colony here and the two confessed to committing the crime, police said.

In another incident, a man has been arrested in Shamli district for allegedly killing the husband of his paramour six months ago, the police said. Pradeep was arrested from Malaindi village in Garhi Pukhta area on Monday, a police officer said.

Dharamveer Singh was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and Pradeep, following which his body was hanged from the ceiling fan to portray it as a case of suicide, the officer said. According to an FIR, Singh's wife and Pradeep committed the crime after the deceased had opposed their illicit relationship, the police said, adding that the woman is still on the run, the officer added.

