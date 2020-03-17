Coronavirus: Woman helps 'afraid' elderly couple in buying groceries, wins Twitter

A 25-year-old woman in Oregon, USA helped an elderly couple buy their groceries amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The woman narrated the experience on Twitter that has gone viral, where she requested people to help others in need during the ongoing pandemic.

The woman, Rebecca Mehra was walking in to the grocery store when she heard the woman asking her to help from her car. "I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store," she wrote on the microblogging site.

According to the health experts, people suffering from pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems are at risk from getting infected from the virus. Mehra said that the women asked her to help as they heard of elderly people are being affected from the disease disproportionately and they did not have any of their family members around to help them.

The couple handed her a USD 100 bill from the window crack of their car and asked if she would be willing to buy groceries for them. She then said that she bought the groceries and placed them on the trunk of their car. The woman told her that they were waiting in their car for past 45 minutes waiting for the ‘right person’ to help them.

"I know it’s a time of hysteria and nerves, but offer to help anyone you can. Not everyone has people to turn to," she tweeted in the end.

Mehra, whose post thread received over 252,900 likes and was retweeted more than 21,700 times was lauded for her act of kindness by the Twitterati.

This brought tears to my eyes. This is a scary time! Thank you for being so kind, and thank you for sharing this. We need to follow your example and help! — Bourbon IS whiskey, Larry (@LindsayKnake) March 12, 2020

I’m wondering what made you "the right person" to ask. I’m happy you were able to help them. I hope things get better very soon. — Jenn Powell (@PilatesFun) March 12, 2020

How terrifying for them! Thank you for helping them out. Many community organizations need volunteers as personal shoppers for seniors. Maybe we can follow your lead! — Lindsay’s Mum (@christmasali) March 13, 2020

We really should have a service to help these people who likely don’t have internet access or know-how. — Cressa Huotari (@CressaHuotari) March 13, 2020

Mehra was quoted by Fox News as saying, "Of course we all think about ourselves and this is why it's been so scary." She said that the episode made her realise that they others in the community that are much more affected and urged people to do their best to help them.

