Woman hospitalised after being shot at over suspected land dispute in Varanasi

A 50-year-old woman was shot injured at her residence by three unidentified men allegedly over a property dispute at Hridaypur village here, police said today.

The bike-borne miscreants reached Anjani Patel's house under Sarnath police station limits. They called out the woman and started hitting her from the butt of their country-made gun, the police said. On seeing her mother being beaten by the men, Patel's daughter Sunita began shouting for help and the miscreants then opened fire on them, the police said.

A bullet hit Patel's neck and the miscreants dropped their. 32 bore gun and cartridges near the house and fled the spot. Patel was rushed to BHU's Trauma Centre, where she was undergoing treatment and her health condition was critical, they said. In primary investigation, the incident emerged to be a fallout of a land dispute, the police said.

