Woman hypnotised, robbed by two men of gold ornaments

crime

They eventually took away her gold ornaments...a ring, a gold chain and earrings, the police said

Representational Picture

A woman has complained that she was hypnotised and robbed by two men here on Tuesday, the police said. "At around 12 p.m., she was walking in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar when two unknown men came and started speaking with her," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya said.



"They eventually took away her gold ornaments...a ring, a gold chain and earrings," Surya said, adding a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The woman is a resident of Bholenath Nagar.

In another incident, two women were arrested in Dwarka for allegedly robbing a man by threatening to implicate him in a false rape case. The incident took place when the victim was returning home from Kapashera, they said.

In his complaint, the man alleged that when he reached near Samshan Ghat, two women alluded him for physical intimacy and when he went with them in a jungle nearby, they threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and took away Rs 8,000 from him, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered at Dwarka North police station and the two accused were arrested, the officer said, adding further investigation into the case is underway.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates