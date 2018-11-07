Woman injured in elephant attack

national

Representational picture

A woman was seriously injured when an elephant attacked her in central Assam's Nagaon district last night, police sources said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Kekurchuk area near Samguri when a herd of wild elephants destroyed residential houses, including that of the woman, and cropland of that area, the sources said.

The woman was identified as Nizu Bora and she has been admitted to the BP Civil hospital in Nagaon town, they said. Forest Department personnel are attempting to drive away the elephants back into the forests, the sources added.

