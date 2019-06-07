Woman jokes that her husband only does housework for sex. Here's what happened next

international

Bri has over 74,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform and some people have taken issue with a recent image she shared featuring her husband Bobby

Representational Image

Social media influencers and bloggers are constantly on the buzz for sharing contents on various platforms. They often fall victims to controversy for sharing content which could be quite sensitive.

The most recent to fall victim to this is San Diego-based Instagram influencer Bri Dietz who was criticised for allegedly sharing a post on Instagram featuring her husband Bobby. In the photo, the couple is sat on some stairs and he is holding a sign while Bri kisses his cheek.

The photo which she had shared on the Instagram featuring along with her husband had a message that reads, "Helping with housework so you can get lucky is called choreplay."

Alongside this, the wife wrote: "Nothing hotter. Any other 'acts of service' love-language-ers out there? Mine 100%"

She added that the quote had been inspired by a fellow Instagrammer called @nottheworstmom.

A woman named Nat stumbled across the photo and shared it on Twitter, writing: "Influencers must be stopped".

influencers must be stopped pic.twitter.com/xFswU0iRhz — nat (@natmypresident) May 30, 2019

Her post went viral, garnering over 18,000 likes and 1,800 retweets.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Help, I'm puking — Jenna Foote (@_jennafoote) May 31, 2019

The only thing worse than that post is all these responses. People need to get a life — Jones (@white_jones33) May 31, 2019

Look at the pain in this man’s eyes pic.twitter.com/QuCdeZAqp0 — Gabriel (@swissmafia_) May 31, 2019

Babysitting my own children to get lucky is called kid n’ play. — Ryan Grange (@Rgrange) May 31, 2019

And she’s talking about love languages but how is it an expression of love/service if he expects sex in return? — Sabrina doesn’t give a h*ck anymore (@cozybrina) May 30, 2019

The reality of this sad statement is that we're giving grownass men a "gold star" for doing basic necessities such as cleaning up. pic.twitter.com/fDZv0duph3 — Gaiapatra™âÂÂ (@Gaiapatra) May 31, 2019

we need to change what we call them from “influencers” so they don’t mistakingly think they’re important — There is no Geoff, only Zuul (@0degreeeskelvin) May 31, 2019

He looks so uncomfortable. “What have I done” ðÂÂ¬ðÂÂ¬ðÂÂ¬ — uteruses before duderuses (@hello_madeline) May 31, 2019

