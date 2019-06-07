Woman jokes that her husband only does housework for sex. Here's what happened next

Updated: Jun 07, 2019, 11:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Bri has over 74,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform and some people have taken issue with a recent image she shared featuring her husband Bobby

Social media influencers and bloggers are constantly on the buzz for sharing contents on various platforms. They often fall victims to controversy for sharing content which could be quite sensitive.

The most recent to fall victim to this is San Diego-based Instagram influencer Bri Dietz who was criticised for allegedly sharing a post on Instagram featuring her husband Bobby. In the photo, the couple is sat on some stairs and he is holding a sign while Bri kisses his cheek.

The photo which she had shared on the Instagram featuring along with her husband had a message that reads, "Helping with housework so you can get lucky is called choreplay."

Alongside this, the wife wrote: "Nothing hotter. Any other 'acts of service' love-language-ers out there? Mine 100%"

She added that the quote had been inspired by a fellow Instagrammer called @nottheworstmom.

A woman named Nat stumbled across the photo and shared it on Twitter, writing: "Influencers must be stopped".

Her post went viral, garnering over 18,000 likes and 1,800 retweets.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

