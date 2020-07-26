Woman kicked off flight for refusing to wear mask, passengers cheer

With the outbreak of coronavirus, wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing at all times has becomes of utmost importance. However, there are a few who violate the rules ending up risking others' lives as well. A recent video doing the rounds of social media shows a woman being kicked out of an aircraft after she refused to wear a face mask.

The video which has gone viral was shared by the Instagram page Passenger Shaming. However, it was originally posted by passenger Jordan Slade on TikTok.

In the 30-second video, the angry woman can be seen gathering her bags to leave the airplane. One can see that the woman isn't wearing any face mask. After gathering her bags, the woman is seen walking towards the exit door as fellow passengers start clapping and give a loud shout. As the passenger's cheer, the woman is seen uttering and snapping back at them. To which one of the passengers says, "Just leave, we have flights to get on."



A screengrab of the comments section

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 7 lakhs views. Taking to the comments section one user said, "Which airline actually enforced the mask rule? I will be flying them", while another wrote, "Now THIS is an example of proper plane clapping." One comment read, "What airline allows you to carry on ALL those bags? And board without wearing a mask?"

