Woman killed, 7 injured as bus catches fire in Uttarakhand

A 22-year-old woman was charred to death and nine others sustained serious burn injuries Tuesday as a bus caught fire after coming in contact with a low-hanging high-tension wire near Inayatpur village, police said.

Fifty employees of an industrial unit in the SIDCUL area of Haridwar were in the bus when it burst into flames after coming in contact with the wire, Senior Superintendent of Police Haridwar Krishna Kumar VK said. The bus was going to drop the employees from the Industrial area Roshanabad to Kaliyar Roorkee after night shift when the incident happened, he said.

The injured, who were employees of a private company, were admitted to hospitals in Roorkee, Meerut and Dehradun by the villagers with the help of police, Kaliyar police station incharge Pramod Kumar said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat ordered immediate suspension of the junior engineer of the Power Department and constituted a committee headed by the chief engineer of the department to probe the incident.

