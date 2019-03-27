Woman killed by husband, in-laws for dowry in Muzaffarnagar

national

Representational picture

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A woman was allegedly killed and her body burnt by her husband and in-laws for dowry, police said Wednesday.

According to a complaint filed by Nenshri's father, her in-laws were harassing her for dowry. She was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws, who later burnt her body, Khatoli Station House Officer Harsharan Sharma said.

A case was registered against four people and her husband and two brother-in-laws were arrested, Sharma said. The couple got married in 2013.

