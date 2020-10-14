Woman killed by husband, in-laws over dowry; eyes gouged out, body dumped in field

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A UP man and his mother are accused of killing his wife over dowry and dumping her body in a field close to her house in Badausha.

According to a report on India Today, she was found naked in the field with her eyes gouged out, and injury marks on her neck and waist. The police also found slippers, water pouches, mobile phone and a bottle of country liquor.

The deceased woman’s family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of killing their daughter over dowry. Based on their allegation, the mother-in-law has been arrested, while her husband, Bairamdin, is absconding.

Reportedly, the daughter-in-law, Sunita, gave birth to a girl child in 2015, following which her husband and mother-in-law started torturing her. Their neighbours told the police that the husband had altercations with Sunita for three days.

They also mentioned that he was unemployed throughout the lockdown and was spotted in the village drinking a day before the crime.

Additional SP Mahendra Pratap Chauhan told India Today TV that a case of dowry and murder has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the victim’s mother.

While the mother-in-law has been arrested, the husband is absconding.

