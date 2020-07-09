Woman killed by neighbour following tiff over Rs 30,000 loan

A 45-year-old woman was killed by her neighbour in Kolkata following a tiff after she loaned him Rs 30,000. The body of the woman, identified as Lakshmi Das, was found at a canal near EM bypass.

According to the Indian Express, the woman was reported missing by her husband at Tollygunge police station after which the police found her body near EM bypass. The neighbour, identified as Shib Shankar Das, who works as a driver for a cab-hailing service, was absconding following the woman’s disappearance. He was later arrested.

According to the police, the deceased was working as a domestic help in Mudiali and was known to the accused for a long time. On the day of the incident, Das picked up the woman from her workplace. On their way, an argument broke out between the two about the repaying the Rs 30,000 loan Das took from her. In a fit of rage, he slit the woman’s throat, a senior police officer said.

The man then drove around the city looking for a place to dump the woman’s body. He left the body in the canal near EM bypass. After dumping the body, he drove to Bhawanipur, parked the car there, and went home.

Later on, the woman’s husband filed a missing-person complaint with the Tollygunge Police station that evening after which the police began their investigation. During the probe, the police learnt that Das was absconding and he had switched off his cell phone. Das was then tracked by the police and arrested from Tollygunge, a police officer said.

