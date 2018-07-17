Woman killed, children injured after slab falls down on them in Ulhasnagar

The deceased was living on the second floor where fitting work was going on. Due to constant construction work, the condition of slab had deteriorated resulting in a collapse

Representational picture

A woman was killed and her two children were injured after a ceiling slab collapsed at Bhatia Chowk, in Murliwala complex in Ulhasnagar on Sunday evening at around 6 pm

The deceased was living on the second floor where fitting work was going on. Due to constant construction work, the condition of slab had deteriorated resulting in a collapse.

According to officials, the deceased is identified as Leela Gagawani, who died into the debris and her two children Sharad and Rohit Gangawani who admitted in the nearby hospital.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates