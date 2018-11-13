Woman killed for objecting to smoking: NCW seeks report

national

The deceased and her family were on their way to Bihar for taking part in Chhath puja festivities, police had said

Representational picture

The National Commission for Women on Monday expressed serious concern over the killing of a woman for objecting to smoking in Uttar Pradesh last week and sought to know what action has been initiated.

"The commission is seriously concerned about the brutal crime committed on the woman. Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the commission may be apprised about the action taken in the matter at the earliest," the NCW said in a letter to UP Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh.

On Friday, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by an inebriated man inside the general coach of the Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Bagh Express after she objected to his smoking. The deceased and her family were on their way to Bihar for taking part in Chhath puja festivities, police had said.

