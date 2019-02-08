Woman kills husband with the help of paramour, calls it 'heart attack'

crime

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and his friends here, and called it a "heart attack".

"A person, named Baba Khan, was found dead at his residence under suspicious circumstances on November 15 last year. His wife Zaheeda Begum informed about this to the police and said that Baba died of a heart attack. As the death was suspicious, the Bowenpally police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and took up the investigation," said Ram Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Begumpet.

Reddy said that during the investigation it was noticed that Zaheeda Begum was in a relationship with a person named Faiz Alam for the last few months and her husband Baba Khan got to know about it.

"Baba did not allow his wife to maintain the relationship with Faiz. So, Zaheeda Begum, along with Faiz Alam, hatched a plan to kill Baba Khan. They took help from Baquar, Akram and Sajjad who are all Faiz's friends. All the five accused throttled Baba in November and Zaheeda enacted a drama that he died of a heart attack," Reddy added.

The police nabbed Zaheeda Begum, Faiz Alam, Baquar and Akram on February 6, while Sajjad is still absconding. The accused have been sent to judicial remand.

