Woman leaves husband after he objects to her 'obscene' video on TikTok

Bengaluru: A woman chose to part ways with her husband after he objected to her posting videos on the video-sharing app Tik Tok as he said that it was "damaging to family values". The woman was married to the man for 12 years and has lakhs of followers on the app, The Times of India reported.

The couple, Najma and Faris were staying in Bengaluru with their son in a joint family. When Faris got a job in Saudi Arabia in 2015, he left Najma with her parents and moved to Riyadh. A senior counselor from a family counseling centre said that a neighbour introduced Najma to TikTok and she instantly got hooked on to it. She started a handle with a false name and made videos that garnered many likes and followers.

Trouble in the paradise began when one of Faris’ friends in Bengaluru sent him a video and he was shocked to find Najma allegedly performing "obscene dance moves", that received many likes and lead comments from her followers. When he confronted Najma about the video through phones and video calls, she blamed the friend, saying that he morphed her picture into the video.

Faris was not convinced by Najma’s response and quit his job in Saudi Arabia and moved back to Bengaluru. He then confronted her on her videos but she would accuse him of doubting her. Then one friend exposed her in front of Faris, where she admitted that she posted videos, including the obscene ones that made her popular.

Faris reported the matter to the police, who then referred the matter to a family counseling centre for the couple to reconcile. But Najma was not ready to leave TikTok and her followers. The couple is now headed for divorce and will fight over the custody of their son.

