Woman lecturer burnt alive in Maharashtra's Wardha, accused absconding

A 24-year-old woman lecturer was set ablaze allegedly by a jilted lover in Maharashtra's Wardha district near Hinganghat area on Monday.



The unmarried woman has suffered approximately 40 per cent burn injuries and is being treated in a Nagpur-based hospital.



Speaking on the incident, Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar said, "The incident took place when the woman was heading to her college at around 7 am on Monday morning. The man threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire. The victim was taken to the hospital by the locals present at the site. She has been taken to Nagpur for further treatment. The accused man is absconding, we are trying to search him."



The police have assured that they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the incident.



Meanwhile, the Nagpur based hospital has issued a medical bulletin stating that the victim has suffered 40 per cent burn injuries.



"The woman lecturer was brought from Primary Health Center, Hinganghat by Hinganghat police to Nagpur based Orange City Hospital and Research Institute, with history of being burnt alive in front of her academic institute today morning at around 7:15, am," hospital's statement read.



Primary aid was provided to the patient and was reviewed by the Burns and Plastic Surgeon.



"She is noticed to be suffering from Grade III Deep dermal burns covering the scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, full neck with an approximation of 40 per cent burns with inhalational injuries affecting respiratory system also. She is presently admitted to CCU," the statement further read.



The accused, who is already married is absconding and a case has been registered in this matter.

