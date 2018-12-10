Woman locked inside home by son, dies of hunger

Dec 10, 2018, 21:47 IST | PTI

They suspect the woman, 80, died of hunger

Woman locked inside home by son, dies of hunger
Representational Image

An octogenarian woman, who was locked inside her home in Shahjahanpur allegedly by her son, was found dead, police said Monday. They suspect the woman, 80, died of hunger.

The body was found on Sunday after neighbours complained to police about foul smell coming out of the residence in Railway Colony. Salil Chowdhury, her son, is a Railway employee and had the house allotted by it.

Police said he had locked his mother inside the house and she died of hunger. The body has been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway.

