Woman, lover fall to death from third-floor balcony while having passionate sex

Published: Oct 01, 2019, 12:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The pair were discovered by a neighbour who rushed outside after hearing a peculiar thudding noise which she soon realised was the couple making love on the terrace

This picture has been used for representational purpose
This picture has been used for representational purpose

A couple plunged to their deaths from a third-floor balcony after rolling over the edge during sex. The 28-year-old woman and her 35-year-old lover had a romp on the adjacent terrace after graduation party thrown by the former at her home in the Carapungo district of Quito, Ecuador.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the pair were discovered by a neighbour who rushed outside after hearing a peculiar thudding noise which she soon realised was the couple making noisy love on the terrace.

According to a relative of the victim, the woman has an eight-year-old girl. Calderon Police District Operations Chief Cristhian Trujillo said that detectives are investigating how the accident might have occurred.

However, according to local media and investigations, the couple were unaware of the height of the balcony wall and toppled over it while having passionate sex.

