Woman, lover held for killing her husband in UP

A 32-year-old woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her husband and throwing his body near a canal, police said on Thursday.

The body of Manoj Nigam, 38, was found near Jakhlaun canal on Tuesday, ASP Brijesh Kumar said.

A case was registered at Lalitpur police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Nigam's family.

During investigation, police found out that Nigam's wife Deepmala and her lover Jairam Sen, 20, were behind the murder, Kumar said.

Both of them were arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, the ASP added.

