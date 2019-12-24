Mother, live-in partner kill 8-year-old who walked in on them together

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hyderabad: A woman in Hyderabad and her live-in partner killed her eight-year-old son after hitting him as the boy walked into them when they were together. They also tried to pass off the murder of the boy, identified as Amjad as natural death, The Times of India reported.

The woman identified as Sultana was arrested on Monday after the locals alerted the police whereas her paramour Ismail, is still at large. Sultana alleged hit Amjad on his neck and chest, after which he fell unconscious. Sultana, a daily-wage labourer, and Ismail, an auto driver, then took Amjad to a hospital nearby where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The duo then brought the boy’s body to his house and pretended to be normal. On Monday, the couple also tried to pass it off as natural death. When locals learned about Amjad’s death, they alerted the police.

When the police arrived at Sultana’s house, They found Amjad unresponsive. Further investigation made them suspect that the boy could have been murdered. They took Sultana in their custody and is trying to ascertain her intentions behind killing the boy. The boy’s body has been sent for autopsy. Although Sultana has been charged for murder under CrPC section 174 (suspicious death), the police say they might alter the charge after the autopsy is done on the boy. The police are also on a lookout for Ismail.

Other than Amjad, Sultana has two more sons aged ten and six who were at home at the time of the incident. She had separated from her husband a few months ago.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates